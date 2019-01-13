Chris Sabin Injured at ROH TV Taping

– Chris Sabin reportedly suffered an injury at Saturday night’s ROH TV taping at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. PWInsider has confirmed that Sabin suffered a legit knee injury during his match. The full spoilers from the taping are here.

According to a fan in attendance, “After taking a bump halfway through the match, Sabin rolled to the outside and grabbed at his knee. Trainers came over, and Sabin did not participate in the rest of the match. At the end of the match, Sabin was assisted out of the ringside area being taken out through a different exit than the other wrestlers.”

Sabin, who has had knee surgeries in the past, will be getting the injury looked at when he gets home.