Christian Cage, Steiners Set For WrestleCon 2021

WrestleCon is back for WrestleMania week, and they’ve added new names in Christian Cage and the Steiners. The convention announced that Cage, the Steiners, Kevin Nash, NZO and Cass, Al Snow and Layla El are all set for the convention. They join the previously-announced Victoria, Matt Taven, Dean Malenko, Magnum TA, Lio Rush, Lex Luger, Brooke Hogan, Ted DiBiase, Jerry Lawler, Ron Simmons, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Hacksaw Duggan, and Sgt. Slaughter.

Tickets for the event went on sale earlier this month. You can find more, including their safety protocols, here.