Tickets For Wrestlecon 2021 Now Officially On Sale

Tickets for the 2021 edition of Wrestlecon, which will be held in Tampa during WrestleMania weekend from April 8-11, are now officially on sale. While the original plan was that tickets would go on sale last week, that was delayed due to those in charge having to finalize some of the details of the upcoming event.

However, fans can now buy their tickets, with each session only costing $15. Attendees will also receive a branded Wrestlecon face covering as an entry gift.

As previously reported, Wrestlecon has already announced an impressive lineup of guests, including Jake Roberts, Jim Duggan, Lex Luger, Ted DiBiase, Ron Simmons, Sgt. Slaughter, Victoria, and others.

You can purchase tickets for the event at this link.