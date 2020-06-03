wrestling / News
Christian Set To Appear On This Week’s Raw
June 3, 2020 | Posted by
Christian will be appearing on this week’s episode of Raw. The WWE alumnus announced on WWE Backstage that he will appear on next Monday’s episode for a Peep Show segment with Edge, discussing Edge’s match with Randy Orton on WWE Backlash.
Backlash takes place on June 14th and will air live on WWE Network.
