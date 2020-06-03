wrestling / News

Christian Set To Appear On This Week’s Raw

June 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Christian

Christian will be appearing on this week’s episode of Raw. The WWE alumnus announced on WWE Backstage that he will appear on next Monday’s episode for a Peep Show segment with Edge, discussing Edge’s match with Randy Orton on WWE Backlash.

Backlash takes place on June 14th and will air live on WWE Network.

