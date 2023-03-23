Christopher Daniels On His Friendship With Konnan, Respecting Him as A Booker & Promoter

Christopher Daniels has been friends with Konnan for years, and he recently discussed their relationship and his respect for the AAA booker. During his conversation with Wrestling Inc, Daniels was asked about his and Konnan’s relationship.

“Konnan and I have been friends for a very long time, all the way back through TNA,” Daniels said. “He’s a great guy. One of my greatest feuds was with myself and AJ Styles when he was the manager of LAX, Homicide and Hernandez.”

He continued, “So we went through wars together and I respect him very much as a promoter, as a booker, as a gentleman. And I’m happy that he respects my work enough to ask me to be a part of AAA. And I think he’s one of the best representatives of Mexican wrestling ever and I’m proud to be a friend of his.”

Daniels participated in the AAA Lucha Libre World Cup this year as part of Team USA along with Sam Adonis & Johnny Caballero. The team made it to the finals of the tournament before losing to Team Mexico (Black Taurus, Pentagón Jr & Laredo Kid).