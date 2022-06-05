Ciampa On What Made NXT Special, How the Show Had an ECW-Like Feel

Ciampa recently discussed his time in NXT and how the brand had an ECW-like relationship with fans. The Raw star was on El Brunch de WWE recently and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what made NXT so special during his era: “Johnny, and Undisputed Era, and Finn while he shared it with us, and there was just so many of us, you know? Aleister and everybody … What we did as #DIY specifically, with Revival and then the Cruiserweight Classic, and splitting up and our feud, like, that’s something that I was very hands-on with and I got to put a lot of input into it.”

On fans’ relationship with NXT: “I think without being an ECW, I think it had a very ECW-feel … When I got there, we had just starting to do a couple of Takeovers. We weren’t really doing live events on the road much and by the time we got to the pandemic, we were on the road twice a month for four days every month, and we were doing Takeovers every couple of months. We were like a legit third brand.”