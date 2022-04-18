Classic Clip Of Roddy Piper Confronting Bill Maher Goes Viral On Piper’s Birthday

Yesterday was the late Roddy Piper’s birthday, and a clip of the wrestling icon setting Bill Maher straight about wrestling has gone viral for the occasion. Piper would have turned 68 on Sunday and a fan posted a clip of Piper, Sting, Madusa, and Bobby Heenan from Politically Incorrect in 1999 talking about wrestling. In the clip, Maher argues that wrestling fans are “in on the joke” that wrestling isn’t real, arguing that it wasn’t an insult to say that which Piper and Madusa disagreed with.

When Sting argued that chair shots are real, Maher said “You know what, there’s never a bruise on any of you!” Piper then pulled his pants down and showed off his metal hip, pointed out that he had a broken wrist for seven years, then said, “Owen Hart? Dead. Why don’t you go tell Mrs. Hart what a joke it is, huh?”

He continued on and the clip shows that later in the show, Maher joked that “I’m not dropping my pants in front of other men,” to which Piper quipped, “Okay, then how’d you get the job?”

The clip has drawn reactions from Mark Henry and Karrion Kross, as you can see below.

Bill Maher mocks pro wrestling, but Roddy Piper isn't standing for it in classic Roddy style. pic.twitter.com/Jn5nzS8soE — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) April 17, 2022