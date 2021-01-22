CM Punk Says Goldberg Was His Favorite 2020 WWE Star, Is Open to Being in a WWE 2K Game

CM Punk opined on a few wrestling-related topics in replies to fans on Thursday, including why Goldberg was his favorite wrestler of the year. The WWE alum posted to Twitter to answer a couple fan questions, as you can see below.

Asked who his favorite WWE star of the past year was, Punk noted that it was Goldberg because he was the “smartest man in the room.” He also was asked whether he would be open to appearing in a WWE 2K video game similar to how Goldberg, Sting, and Arnold Schwarzenegger have been pre-order/deluxe edition bonus characters. He noted that he would be open to it, but added, “since it’s me, won’t happen.”

Punk has of course had long-standing tensions with WWE since his exit, so his responses are not that surprising.

Goldberg. Smartest man in the room. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 22, 2021