wrestling / News
CM Punk Says Goldberg Was His Favorite 2020 WWE Star, Is Open to Being in a WWE 2K Game
CM Punk opined on a few wrestling-related topics in replies to fans on Thursday, including why Goldberg was his favorite wrestler of the year. The WWE alum posted to Twitter to answer a couple fan questions, as you can see below.
Asked who his favorite WWE star of the past year was, Punk noted that it was Goldberg because he was the “smartest man in the room.” He also was asked whether he would be open to appearing in a WWE 2K video game similar to how Goldberg, Sting, and Arnold Schwarzenegger have been pre-order/deluxe edition bonus characters. He noted that he would be open to it, but added, “since it’s me, won’t happen.”
Punk has of course had long-standing tensions with WWE since his exit, so his responses are not that surprising.
Goldberg. Smartest man in the room.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 22, 2021
Yeah but since it’s me, won’t happen.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Good Brothers Claim They Attempted to Get the Trademark on Bullet Club
- Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods Reveal Their Top Ten Video Games Of 2020
- Arn Anderson On Fit Finlay’s Role In Women’s Revolution In WWE, Tyson Kidd’s Impact On Women’s Division
- Backstage Update on James Storm Following Impact Wrestling Appearance