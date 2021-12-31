CM Punk Says He Loves Tim Tebow, Explains Why He Didn’t Mention Urban Meyer in AEW Promo

CM Punk says that despite his calling MJF “a bigger waste of Khan money than Tim Tebow,” he’s actually a fan of Tebow. Punk cut a promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in which he used Tebow to take a shot at his rival, and he discussed the promo during an appearance on The Schmo. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On calling out Tebow: “Poor Tebow, he got caught in the crossfire. I love Tebow. I respect everything he did. Going back and playing baseball for the Mets farm team is commendable. The dude is an amazing athlete. Just, when I’m on TV, even if I’m a good guy, I’m a bad guy. Tebow, I love you, you just got caught in the crossfire.”

On why he didn’t mention former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer: “Urban Meyer is a bit much of a hot topic right now. There might be some bad blood between the Khans and Urban so I don’t want to put that on the table. I’ve mellowed out in my old age. Normally, I would just attack. I’m a little bit more chill nowadays.”