CM Punk On Why a Wrestler’s Union Won’t Happen, WWE’s Stance on Third Party Platforms, Missing Out on Opportunities

CM Punk doesn’t think a wrestler’s union will happen because of a very specific reason, and he talked about it and WWE’s stance on third party platforms with Renee Paquette. Punk was on Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast and talked about recent rumblings about wrestler’s unions in the wake of WWE’s new stance on third-party platforms. That stance resulted in Zelina Vega being fired after she stayed active on Twitch and opened an OnlyFans account, and Punk discussed how some wrestlers get different rules than others. You can check out the highlights and full audio below:

On if he thinks wrestlers will unionize: “No, and it’s because there is no such thing as the boys. It is, it’s a trope. It’s, ‘Oh, we’re on the road, and these people are our family.’ And like I said, once you’re out of the bubble, you don’t hear from anybody anymore. Those people don’t pay your bills. There’s always going to be a handful of people that will undercut everybody else just to get ahead a little bit. And there seems to be a lot of people who not only are just, by nature are boot lickers, they love just the taste. You’re supposed to lick the boot, not eat the entire thing.”

On WWE talent not being allowed to use Twitch & Cameo: “So this is where I’ll get controversial, and I’ll piss a lot of people off. Yeah, so I don’t know Xavier Woods. I met him in Atlanta, he was doing a dark match one time. He came up and asked me for advice, or maybe it was, ‘Hey, did you see my match?’ I don’t know. And he was always a good wrestler, he could always do everything, but there wasn’t like a character for him at that time. And obviously, he’s become a pretty big superstar. And from what I understand, he’s big on Twitch, he’s a big video gamer and all this other stuff. So I don’t know what’s going on with his Twitch channel, so I don’t want to speak out of turn about that. But like, I just saw he was petitioning to get a job with G4? Okay. Does WWE get money from that? Why is it okay for him to do that, but Zelina Vega can’t have a Twitch? ”

On different talent having different outside rules: “That was always my thing. And I think this — you know, people have labeled me a ‘complainer,’ or ‘whiny,’ because I would always be the guy that would be like, ‘Wait? Why is so-and-so able to do this and [others aren’t]? Because there was always outside interest. I remember one particular person got — I’m not gonna name names, but one particular person got a role playing a wrestler because they knew somebody who was producing this television show for this certain channel. And then, when it got shuffled to the office, it all of a sudden, ‘No, you can’t do that.’ And then the next thing you know, John Cena’s doing it. They would literally take every single request that came through, and they would funnel it to the one person that they wanted to be the face of the company.”

On WWE turning down offers to market Punk: “I went — [chuckles] This is awesome. I went on a, it was a bachelor party for my buddy Jenson. Him and all his friends flew to Chicago, because they wanted to go to the AEW show [All In] … I skipped out on going to that, because I thought it would be more of a…it would have been too much of a distraction, so I stayed back. But we did a bunch of other fun stuff. We went to a pinball factory here in Chicago where they make all of the pinball games, like Midway. So we’re there, and the guy giving us the tour, the guy who owned the factory, and all these pinball machines in this company, he was like, ‘Yeah, we wanted you on our WrestleMania WWE pinball machine, and they said no.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean, they said no?’ ‘They were like, ‘No, don’t put him on that. We want this guy on it.’ And we were like, ‘Oh, whatever, we just did it.”

“Still to this day, I’ll hear stuff like that where people be like, ‘Oh, we reached out and we had this offered for you.’ And they ever never get back, or they say — it’s like when THQ wanted me on the cover of the video game. And I was forwarded the emails where they said, ‘No no no. Sheamus, Miz, or John Cena.’ And to their credit, Bryce who was the head of all that stuff, he was like, ‘No no no. We want CM Punk. He’s like literally the guy right now. And that might change in six months, but we don’t care. He’s the popular guy.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.