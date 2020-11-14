UPDATED: More on WWE Releasing Zelina Vega, Vega Comments After Announcement

UPDATE: While this was already largely believed to be the case, Zelina Vega’s release was not specifically about the tweet she made supporting unionization. According to POST Wrestling, Vega’s release was known about inside the company before she posted it.

Vega has taken to her Instagram since her release to reference a return to streaming, posting, “See you on Twitch!”

ORIGINAL: In a surprising development, WWE has released Zelina Vega from her contract. WWE announced on Friday afternoon that they have released Vega from her contract, issuing the following statement:

Zelina Vega released

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

Shortly before the release was announced, Vega took to her Twitter account to post that “I support unionization.” Vega recently launched an OnlyFans account after WWE has come down against third-party platforms and told talent they are taking over their Twitch accounts. Vega has been openly critical of WWE’s actions in that regard.