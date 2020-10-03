Zelina Vega & Dakota Kai Comment on New WWE Twitch Policy

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Paige shared her thoughts on the situation in reaction to WWE’s new policy, where they are expected to take over the Twitch and Cameo accounts for on-air talents. Some other WWE Superstars have also commented, including Dakota Kai and Zelina Vega, which you can see below.

Zelina Vega responded to Paige’s previous comments about using Twitch to build a fun, interactive community for her fanbase. Vega wrote in response to her:

“AND helped people (including me) get introduced to what is now my favorite platform filled w/ positive, like minded & amazing people just looking to have fun during hard times in the world. It’s where people support each other and grow together. A family. Always grateful to you. And host charities for people and animals in need. Yesterday we raised enough money to help someone get their cat the surgery they needed to survive. We love what we built and worked hard for.”

Meanwhile, Dakota Kai tweeted on her Twitch channel, “Starting Twitch up again was purely for three reasons; to have fun as a gamer, communicate with y’all during a difficult year and to give as much possible back to different charities. Thank u all for the continued support.” You can view those tweets below.

Based on the latest reports, WWE is expected to take control of Superstars’ Twitch & Cameo accounts in four weeks, with wrestlers earning a percentage of the profits. However, it’s reported that the percentage will also go against their downside guarantees. WWE talents are said to not happy about the changes.

