Paige Issues Statement On Twitch Account After WWE Third-Party Policy Edict

As previously reported, today is the deadline for WWE stars to halt any business relationships with third-party companies, with Vince McMahon himself reportedly sending an email threatening fines or suspensions for talent who don’t comply with the request.

Well, in reaction to WWE’s new policy, Paige took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the situation. In her tweet, she stressed that she was responsible for building her Twitch account and making it a positive place for fans to interact with each other.

“Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans. A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I’m proud of what I built with my fan base,” she wrote.

WWE is expected to take control of Twitch accounts in four weeks, with wrestlers earning a percentage of the profits. However, that percentage will also go against their downside guarantees. As expected, talent are reportedly not happy about the changes.

The company has yet to comment on the reported changes in its policy.