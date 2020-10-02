Alleged Email Sent To WWE Talent About Third Party Platforms Leaks Online

It was reported last night that WWE is planning to take over the Twitch accounts of various WWE stars within four weeks. The wrestlers will get a percentage of the profits while WWE has control, but that percentage will also go against their downside guarantees. This comes after WWE asked talent to no longer participate in any authorized business relationships with third party platforms.

Fightful Select claims to have obtained a copy of the email that was sent to talent regarding third party business relationships, from Vince McMahon himself.

It reads: “Just a friendly reminder that this Friday, October 2 is the deadline for severing any unauthorized business relationships with 3rd parties. As was mentioned in my September 3 message, continued violations beyond this deadline will results in fines and may result in suspension of termination. If you need further details, please contact our EVP of Operations, Brad Blum. Thank you. Vince.”

It’s notable that the email doesn’t mention specifically that WWE is taking over Twitch accounts, but that could be in a different email. WWE has yet to comment on the matter either way.

It was noted that a message was also sent to Performance Center trainees this week asking them to shut down or make their Cameo pages unbookable. It was noted that more details would come soon, and they eventually did. WWE had finalized an agreement to keep wrestlers on Cameo and told them how to “opt in.” Payments for the service will now go through WWE.