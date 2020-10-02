WWE Wrestlers Reportedly ‘Livid’ About WWE Taking Over Twitch Accounts

We reported last night that WWE is reportedly set to take over the Twitch accounts of the wrestlers on the roster, with each wrestler earning a percentage of what they would normally get. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, talent are said to be “livid” at the decision but weren’t going to speak out about it.

One of the biggest reasons the talent are upset is that the percentage they earn will count against their downside guarantees. Since there are no house shows right now, talent are relying on their downside guarantees and merchandise sales for income. The concern is that instead of getting extra revenue from their Twitch accounts and other things, they’ll just get their usual downside numbers with the Twitch percentage taking away from what it would normally be. The concern is that they would essentially be earning nothing from Twitch that they wouldn’t earn if they didn’t have Twitch.

Talent contacted said they were aware of it, and it was true, while others said they were given an email about terminating all third party business relationships, with the deadline being today. Some were not aware of the change for Twitch and Cameo accounts, claiming they heard this from other talent but hadn’t heard it themselves. It was previously stated that talent was cleared to use Twitch and Cameo but they couldn’t make money off of their WWE names. Talent believed WWE initially backed off of their approach to third-party platforms after Andrew Yang railed against the company, saying that if Democrats win the election he’d use his influence to look into the talent being labeled independent contractors.

Talent reportedly believe that the company doesn’t want to deal with the talent not being employees even though they are, or having the government look into mislabeling it and the consequences that could come from that.

One talent said: “This is amazing because it’s really going to open up the independent contractor issue. All these smart attorneys surrounding Vince and this is the battle he wants?“