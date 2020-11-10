Backstage Notes on Vince McMahon Not Attending Friday’s SmackDown Taping, McMahon Meeting With Talents on Twitch Edict

– PWInsider has an update on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown. Per the report, Vince McMahon was not in attendance at last Friday’s TV taping. This was said to be the first TV taping he missed since WWE began using the ThunderDome concept.

Bruce Prichard reportedly oversaw last Friday’s SmackDown. Vince McMahon was said to have been back in attendance for last night’s Raw and was running the show.

Additionally, PWInsider also noted that WWE talents met with McMahon in Stamford, Connecticut on October 19 regarding the new edict against the use of third-party platforms, such as Twitch. This meeting reportedly took place before multiple talents shut down their Twitch channels, including Styles, Mia Yim, and Cesaro. The report notes that Styles and Woods were in attendance at the meeting with McMahon.

It appears that despite the edict, some Superstars are continuing to stream on Twitch, such as Aleister Black and Zelina Vega.