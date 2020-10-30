AJ Styles, Cesaro, Mia Yim & More Suspend Twitch Accounts

WWE stars are shutting down their Twitch accounts for now, with AJ Styles, Cesaro, Mia Yim and more all suspending their accounts. Fightful reports that all three WWE stars suspended their streams as of Thursday, with Cesaro signing off his livestream by noting he didn’t know when he’ll stream again and will find out more when everyone else does.

The move comes after it was reported at the beginning of the month that talent were notified that WWE would be taking over talent Twitch accounts in four weeks. Today is exactly four weeks from that date.

Styles posted to his Discord with the following:

“Everyone, I want to thank you all for the great memories on Mixer and Twitch. I will cherish these memories and I love everyone one [sic] of you that have made this possible and supported me. As many of you know WWE is making some changes regarding streaming. We will see what the future holds in that regard. With that being said I will be suspending Stylesclash stream. This isn’t good buy, but this is see you sometime in the future. We will leave discord open, but since it won’t be monitor5ed we will be making changes. Chris or I will let you know what that looks like once we figured it out. If you see me at arenas or wherever be sure to let me know you’re part of the phenomenal family. Again this isn’t the end it’s just a pase. Thank you again for your support.”

Yim posted to Twitter to note that she’s also suspending her account, as you can see below, and Fightful notes that Aleister Black and Zelina Vega said their Thursday stream would be their last for a while and they expect to find out more during a meeting with WWE officials on Friday.