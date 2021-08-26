wrestling / News
CM Punk Shares Pic Of Match With Daniel Bryan Online
August 25, 2021 | Posted by
CM Punk is ramping up his teases of Daniel Bryan coming to AEW, sharing a photo of his 2004 ROH match with Bryan on social media. As you can see below, Punk shared a close-up of himself and Bryan Danielson shaking hands during the match, which was their first in ROH.
Bryan is said to have signed with AEW and to be making his debut at Grand Slam Dynamite on September 22nd. Punk referenced Bryan during his promo on tonight’s Dynamite.
.@CMPunk posted a picture of him and Daniel Bryan on his IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/LdlMAynqCf
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 26, 2021
