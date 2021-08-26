wrestling / News

CM Punk Cuts Promo on AEW Dynamite, References Daniel Bryan

August 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk AEW Dynamite

CM Punk made his AEW Dynamite debut on Wednesday and cut a promo — one which led to a Daniel Bryan reference. Punk appeared on tonight’s show to cut a promo in which he talked about what brought him back, referencing talent like Brian Pillman Jr., Jungle Boy, Penta El Zero M, and Rey Horus.

He went on to talk about Darby Allin and how he’s watched Allin and thinks he’s reckless, and how it makes him think about whether he can still go in the ring and if he’s still the best in the world. He noted that Allin would have been his favorite wrestler when he was 15 and has heart.

At that point the crowd began a “YES!” chant and Punk seemed to tease Daniel Bryan’s debut, saying that’s someone else’s shtick and that they just have to be a bit more patient.

Punk and Allin are set to face off at AEW All Out. Bryan is reported to have signed with AEW and is believed to be set to debut at the AEW Grand Slam Dynamite episode at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on September 22nd.

