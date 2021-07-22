Daniel Bryan Reportedly Signs With AEW

A new report claims that Daniel Bryan has jumped ship, signing a deal with AEW. Bodyslam.net reports that according to a source, Bryan is “locked in” and has already signed a contract with the company.

Bryan was last seen in WWE back in April when he lost a Championship vs. Career match to Roman Reigns. His contract with the company reportedly expired in May. In was reported yesterday that many in WWE believed he would be signing with AEW and that Bryan was not on a list of talent plans involving licensing and merchandising for WWE for 2021 to 2022.

The new report notes that Bryan was looking to work less dates for comparable money to what he made in WWE, to be able to work in Japan, and to have creative input on his character, all of which he apparently got. Tentative plans are said to be in place for his debut, with another report from Bodyslam noting that it is currently set for the AEW Grand Slam Dynamite episode at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.