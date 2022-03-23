CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood to Open Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Hirsch vs. Velvet Rubber Match Set for Tonight

– AEW has announced two last-minute match additions for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. CM Punk will be returning to in-ring action against FTR’s Dax Harwood. Tony Khan announced the match today on Twitter. Additionally, the match will kick off tonight’s TBS broadcast.

Punk was previously announced for tonight’s show, but now it’s confirmed that he’ll be getting into the ring. CM Punk returns to Dynamite tonight after taking last week off.

Also announced for tonight, Leyla Hirsch will face Red Velvet in the rubber match for their feud. Hirsch won their previous match last Friday on AEW Rampage.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: The Hardys, Darby Allin &= Sting vs. Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade

* Kris Statlander Banned From Ringside: Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blonds

* Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

* MJF to speak

* CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood (Opener)

