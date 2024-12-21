wrestling / News
CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser Officially Set for WWE Holiday Tour Show at MSG
December 21, 2024 | Posted by
– CM Punk will be getting a warmup ahead of his upcoming match with Seth Rollins on the WWE Raw debut on Netflix on January 26. The Madison Square Garden announced that CM Punk will face Ludwig Kaiser for the upcoming WWE Live Holiday Tour show scheduled for Thursday, December 26.
This will be the first-time ever that Punk faces Kaiser. You can see the announcement below:
🚨 BREAKING 🚨 CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser at the annual @WWE Live Holiday Tour at The Garden on Dec 26!
🎟️: https://t.co/t3oomQPbys pic.twitter.com/eCwAodojME
— MSG (@TheGarden) December 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- AEW Clarifies ‘Rolling’ Content For Max Launch, Says Content Will Not Roll Off
- Details on WWE Reaction To Allegations of Misconduct Against Producer Lee Fitting
- More on Tessa Blanchard Signing With TNA, Blanchard Hoping to Go To WWE
- Backstage Update on Major Name Expected to Return to Action Soon in AEW