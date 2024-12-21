wrestling / News

CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser Officially Set for WWE Holiday Tour Show at MSG

December 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Live Holiday Tour CM Punk vs Ludwig Kaiser Image Credit: WWE

– CM Punk will be getting a warmup ahead of his upcoming match with Seth Rollins on the WWE Raw debut on Netflix on January 26. The Madison Square Garden announced that CM Punk will face Ludwig Kaiser for the upcoming WWE Live Holiday Tour show scheduled for Thursday, December 26.

This will be the first-time ever that Punk faces Kaiser. You can see the announcement below:

