CMLL x RevPro FantasticaMania UK Set For October

CMLL x RevPro FantasticaMania UK will return in the fall. CMLL announced on Twitter on Sunday that this year’s FantasticaMania UK will take place on October 18th in Wolverhampton.

The announcement for the show reads:

“FANTASTICAMANIA UK 2025 The thrill of Lucha Libre returns to the United Kingdom! It will be on Saturday, October 18 in Wolverhampton, at The Hangar, with two incredible shows in one day, featuring the best of CMLL and RevPro. Get ready to experience the intensity.”