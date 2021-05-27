Cody Rhodes Denies Rumor He and Young Bucks Aren’t on Speaking Terms

– As previously reported, there have recently been rumors of infighting in AEW between EVPs Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, with some of them apparently not being on speaking terms. The Bucks even referenced the rumors on their Twitter bio. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp asked Cody Rhodes about the rumors this week during a media conference call this week for AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

Cody Rhodes denied the rumors, and he claimed there’s no truth to them. Also, he says he still speaks to Matt and Nick Jackson every day. He stated the following:

“When I heard that story was floating around, it is when of the things I chopped up as…we’ve been very successful, AEW, and with NXT and the Wednesday Night Wars, it created a lot of anger, and I understand there is a lot of hardcore NXT and WWE fans out there and that’s why those stories don’t surprise me. People need to cling to something and as sexy as that story is, I talk to Matt and Nick every day, I talk to Kenny very often, I support their projects fully and they’ve been supportive of all my projects. We would not be able to put this show on the air, Tony is the man and he’s the boss, but we wouldn’t be able to put the show on the air if the four of us were not functioning as one team. Unfortunately, it’s not very sexy to say, but there is no truth to that. We’ll remain one team.”

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 is slated for Sunday, May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.