Cody Rhodes Says He Has a Great Relationship With The Elite, Still Talks With Them

Cody Rhodes says that he is still on great terms with The Elite and talks with them regularly. Rhodes recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an interview and talked about his relationship with the AEW stars, and you can see some highlights below:

On if he still talks with The Elite: “All the time, all the time. We have to really thank Matt & Nick too because the BTE footage that’s in this, that I think most people are going to be blown away that it’s in there, we couldn’t tell the story without them. They were so generous to allow us to use that. Mostly Matt & Nick talk about how we don’t think anyone remembers that we did this and did that. We kind of go back and forth on that. I think that’s our bond.”

On his relationship with them: “Matt, Nick, and I have a great relationship, Kenny and I have a great relationship. We’re bonded forever. If we never step into another ring together, I would have their back and I hope they have mine and I really wish them the best in whatever they do but again, thank you to Matt and Nick Jackson for allowing that footage which allows the real story to be told because I think I saw some people thinking this would be revised. Maybe revised to my perspective, but not the fiction, the reality. Matt & Nick are a huge part of it, Kenny as well so I’m glad it’s in there.”