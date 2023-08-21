wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Says He’s Proud of Young Bucks For AEW All In
Cody Rhodes won’t be able to watch AEW All In, but he says he’s proud of the Young Bucks for elevating what they created together. Rhodes did a Reddit AMA and was asked whether he’d be watching this Sunday’s PPV that takes place from London.
“I will be working that day, but I am very happy for the guys and girls competing out there,” Rhodes wrote. “I am proud of Matt/Nick for taking our creation to another level. Also shout out to my Sister, Teil, who named the event and Joe Koff at ROH for helping us and allowing us the chance to do it ourselves.”
All In takes place on Sunday from Wembley Stadium and airs live on PPV, Bleacher Report, and FITE TV internationally.
