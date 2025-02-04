Cody Rhodes Weighs In On Who Is Tribal Chief Between Roman Reigns And The Rock

Cody Rhodes has shared his thoughts on who the true Tribal Chief is between Roman Reigns and The Rock — very diplomatically. Rhodes spoke with Theonemona for a new interview and he weighed in on the Tribal Chief topic. You can see highlights below, per WrestlingNews.co:

On who the Tribal Chief is: “Okay, well, from a reality standpoint, him [Reigns] and The Rock are both chiefs, real chiefs.”

On not initially understanding the importance of the status: “Yeah, and I feel like I might have been naive and maybe a little uncultured, and knowing … it took me a while to kind of catch up. You know, when Mr. Heyman says something, you should probably listen, and that him going on about the ula fala and stuff. I don’t think I really fully got it. And now I’m thinking, like, ‘Oh, it’s not the Million Dollar Title.’ It is it is genuine. It is real. And he represents it so well. They both do,” he added. “But who’s the real Tribal Chief? I guess you’d have to say Roman is the real Tribal Chief. I’m not gonna say Solo, [who is] a child, petulant child.”