Colt Cabana Recalls Joining NCAA Team So Jim Ross Could Say It On TV

Colt Cabana played college football, and he says he did it so Jim Ross could say so on TV. Cabana was the guest on this week’s Hey! (EW) and talked about how he played a season of football for the Western Michigan Broncos and how he shared that information with JR.

“Jim Ross did, when I debuted here in AEW,” Cabana said (per Wrestling Inc). “I specifically said ‘Jim, 20 years ago I walked onto Western Michigan University, Division I-A football, where I was the worst Division 1-A football player of all time. But I only did it so you could say ‘Wrestler Colt Cabana, Division 1-A football.””