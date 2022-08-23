wrestling / News
Competitors Set For Four Way Women’s Tag Match On WWE SmackDown
August 22, 2022 | Posted by
We know know who will compete in the Second Chance Four-Way Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match on this week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE has revealed that the previously-announced match, which was set after Toxic Attraction was pulled due to Gigi Dolan suffering an injury.
The match on Smackdown will see Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Xia Li & Shotzi, and Natalya & Sonya Deville do battle to determine the semifinal spot. All four teams lost in the first round of the tournament.
Pick your #SmackDown winning team this Friday! pic.twitter.com/VkUBp5caMO
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2022