Competitors Set For Four Way Women’s Tag Match On WWE SmackDown

August 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We know know who will compete in the Second Chance Four-Way Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match on this week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE has revealed that the previously-announced match, which was set after Toxic Attraction was pulled due to Gigi Dolan suffering an injury.

The match on Smackdown will see Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Xia Li & Shotzi, and Natalya & Sonya Deville do battle to determine the semifinal spot. All four teams lost in the first round of the tournament.

WWE Smackdown

