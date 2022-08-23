Competitors Set For Four Way Women’s Tag Match On WWE SmackDown

We know know who will compete in the Second Chance Four-Way Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match on this week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE has revealed that the previously-announced match, which was set after Toxic Attraction was pulled due to Gigi Dolan suffering an injury.

The match on Smackdown will see Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Xia Li & Shotzi, and Natalya & Sonya Deville do battle to determine the semifinal spot. All four teams lost in the first round of the tournament.