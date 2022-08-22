wrestling / News
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolan. WWE announced on Monday that Dolan has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament.
Dolan and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s Smackdown to advance to the semifinals. Their spot will be filled by a four-team “Second Chance” tag team match on Smackdown, though participants have yet to be revealed. Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Xia Li & Shotzi, and Natalya & Deville are the teams that lost in the first round of the tournament.
BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe, Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.
A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/HaQFBuSnXn
