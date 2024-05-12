Jon Moxley Says He’ll Free NJPW Of House Of Torture Or Die Trying

Jon Moxley has pledged to rid NJPW of House of Torture after being attacked by them to close out NJPW Resurgence. As noted, EVIL and the rest of the stable attacked Moxley after his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship defense against Shota Umino on last night’s show. The group then spray painted the title, and Moxley was none too pleased in a promo backstage after the show. You can see the video below, as well as highlights (h/t to Fightful):

On the group attacking him and desecrating the title: “Man, like I said out there, I know you meant to be incredibly insulting to me and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Everybody who came before me held the IWGP Championship to the fans of New Japan Pro Wrestling on both sides of the Pacific. I know the kind of insult and disrespect you meant EVIL, by spray painting this belt. And you will pay for it, you will pay for it dearly, and you will regret it. That being said, I’m kind of digging the black. It’s not bad. You may be on to something. You’re still gonna get your ass kicked, but you may be on to something.

“Let’s talk about that. Let’s talk about you getting your ass kicked. What do you like? House of Torture? Team environment? Gang warfare? That’s how you think you’re gonna win the IWGP championship? Okay. All right. I will see you on your home turf. You bring Narita. You bring Dick Togo. You bring any member of any variant of any Bullet Club or House of Bullshit or anybody you want. Bring anybody in the fucking world you want. Because I got some friends in Japan too. You want gang warfare? You want a dividing line? War? On either side, that’s what you’re gonna get. You gotta keep your finger on the trigger, baby. You get a shot at me, you better take it.”

On his NJPW schedule this summer: “This is gonna be hell of a summer. Hell of a summer. All over Japan. We’re in Fukuoka, we’re in Tokyo, we’re gonna be in Osaka. Back in Tokyo. I’m even fighting Josh fucking Barnett. At Sumo Hall on June 22nd. What the fuck? What’s going on? I’m indomitable. I do whatever I want. I don’t work for nobody. I go where I want. I do what I want. I can do anything and everything. There are no rules. There are no limits to Jon Moxley. One day, somebody’s going to hit me and I’m not going to get back up. Could happen this summer. Could happen tomorrow. Could get hit by a bus on the way back to the airport tonight. But that man is not going to be you, Evil. He’s not going to be you. I have zero respect for Evil and the House of Torture and the way they do business. Of all that type of horse shit. I will free New Japan Pro Wrestling of the scourge that is the House of Torture. Or I will die trying.”