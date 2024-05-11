Tonga Twins Accused of Bullying During Their Time in WOW, Twins Respond

As previously reported, The Tonga Twins (Kaoz & Kona) announced they were no longer a part of WOW – Women of Wrestling, taking several shots at the promotion. They did not reveal exactly what their issue with the promotion was, but promised to do so later. Since then, Former WOW wrestlers Heidi Howitzer and Simone Williams have both accused the pair of bullying and said that is why they are not part of the roster anymore.

Williams said: “WOW has many flaws and has had a ton of growing pains with good and bad decisions along the way, but what’s happening right now is NOT RIGHT. The Tonga Twins were LET GO, they did not quit. The Tonga Twins were called out because of their own actions of BULLYING talent, THREATENING talent, and acting off brand online. All of which is documented and hopefully for their sake doesn’t make it online. Women’s empowerment isn’t about burning a company down and taking everyone’s jobs away from them because you didn’t like being told NO, when just hours before being let go, your sending locker room leader motivational speeches in a company wide group chat. WOW has a long way to go that’s clear, but I’ll be damned if I let the ego of two very well treated and pushed talent speak on our behalf out of spite.”

Howitzer wrote: “WOW can be criticized for many things, but these women stating they’ll “speak out” for the other girls only received favoritism while bullying and injuring others, the entire time crying “sisterhood.”

I went to the ER due to their negligence and improper training. I requested my release directly after this incident. They also bullied a close friend when she was severely injured and spoke up. My friend is still dealing with the aftermath. I hope she feels comfortable eventually coming forward with her experience.”

This is what happens when you give people the world and push them to the stars when it’s not earned or deserved #tongatwins pic.twitter.com/vbtzSlAL8V — Simone Williams (@SimoneSWilliams) May 11, 2024

The Twins have responded, showing videos of them giving speeches to the locker room.

They wrote: “If you know us then you know NOTHING BUT LOVE ALWAYS !! The real gone ride the fake gone divide !!! #tongatwins who’s a bully???”