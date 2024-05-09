Tonga Twins Announce Exit From WOW – Women of Wrestling, Claim Promotion Is ‘Evil’

In a post on Twitter, The Tonga Twins (Kaoz & Kona) announced they were no longer a part of WOW – Women of Wrestling, taking several shots at the promotion. While they didn’t say exactly what it was WOW, they called ‘evil’ and said they messed with their family. You can find the full statement below.

We will be speaking out soon

But for now will leave it here,

To all the woman who are scared to speak up we stand for you ! You will no longer see us on WOW because we spoke up !

You cant do this to GOOD PEOPLE WHO SACRIFICE THEIR FAMILY !!! So Evil

Mess with us you mess with our KIDS and family and that’s PERSONAL

Wait on it ….

Tonga Twins are now free agents !!!!!

The marathon continues

-Tonga Twins

Is us

#fuckWOW