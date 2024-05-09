wrestling / News

Tonga Twins Announce Exit From WOW – Women of Wrestling, Claim Promotion Is ‘Evil’

May 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WOW - Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 27 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

In a post on Twitter, The Tonga Twins (Kaoz & Kona) announced they were no longer a part of WOW – Women of Wrestling, taking several shots at the promotion. While they didn’t say exactly what it was WOW, they called ‘evil’ and said they messed with their family. You can find the full statement below.

We will be speaking out soon
But for now will leave it here,

To all the woman who are scared to speak up we stand for you ! You will no longer see us on WOW because we spoke up !

You cant do this to GOOD PEOPLE WHO SACRIFICE THEIR FAMILY !!! So Evil

Mess with us you mess with our KIDS and family and that’s PERSONAL
Wait on it ….

Tonga Twins are now free agents !!!!!

The marathon continues

-Tonga Twins
Is us

#fuckWOW

