– Fightful Select has more details on the recent WWE and NXT developmental releases that took place earlier this month. Some of the talents who were released included Valentina Feroz, Emma Diaz, Boa, Trey Bearhill, and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. Fightful Select reports that several sources indicated that it’s “no accident” that the recent releases took place during WWE SmackDown.

Talents were reportedly made aware the cuts were coming before they happened. There was also reportedly confusion with some of the WWE: Next Gen docuseries recruits being let go from their deals. Fightful Select notes that the cruits deals with the promotion formally began after the taping of the show. However, they were not allowed to announce their signings until the show aired several weeks ago.

With regards to Feroz and Boa, NXT talents informed Fightful that they felt the two wrestlers didn’t get very consistent opportunities to show what they were capable of after struggling with injuries during their NXT runs. Also, Trey Bearhill’s release reportedly surprised several people within NXT on both the talent and production side. The idea that Bearhill was released due to similarities to Eddy Thorpe was reportedly denied.

Several people within WWE NXT were said to not be surprised by Steveson’s release. One talent reportedly pointed out the difference in development between Steveson and his brother Damon Kemp. Those who spoke on his release said it was due to a lack of progression by Steveson and not his past legal troubles that factored into the decision.

The report notes that Drew Gulak is still in WWE at the moment as his contract has not yet expired. However, Gulak was reportedly notified his contract would not be picked up when it expires.