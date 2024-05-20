Francesco Akira To Miss NJPW Show Due to Knee Injury

NJPW’s Francesco Akira will miss the company’s Tuesday show due to an injury. NJPW announced on Sunday that Akira has suffered a knee injury and is out of their May 21st show in Himeji, Japan.

The announcement reads:

Francesco Akira injured; to miss May 21 Himeji action

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Francesco Akira, who was scheduled to wrestle on May 21 in Himeji, has sustained an injury to his left knee and will not compete in his scheduled tag team match.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Akira wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to the night’s card:

3rd Match: Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi vs Francesco Akira & Callum Newman-> 1st Match: Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi vs Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima

New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Francesco Akira a full, fast recovery. Akira’s status for May 22’s group match, and subsequent dates on the Best of the Super Jr. 31 tour will be determined after medical evaluation.