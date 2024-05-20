The Undertaker Reflects On How WWE’s PG Era Benefited The Company

The Undertaker recently looked back at how WWE benefited from its infamous “PG era.” The company moved its content to less edgy material in 2008, and Taker spoke on his Six Feet Under podcast about how the PG era opened up financial paths the company didn’t have access to previously.

“It opened the door for bigger high-end sponsorship,” Taker said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “In the Attitude Era nobody would touch us as far as like the Coca-Colas and the Ford Motor Company and all those big brands wouldn’t touch us because we were so edgy, and then once we went to PG then we started getting some more mainline sponsorship.”

He added, “Pre-PG was obviously my favorite, but as a business and then as a business model and moving forward the PG era, it is what it is and it’s about the business and the bottom line.”