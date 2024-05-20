Spoiler On Title Change At TNA Impact Taping

A new report has a spoiler on a title change at Sunday’s TNA Impact taping. Fightful reports that AJ Francis defeated Laredo Kid to capture the Digital Media Championship at Sunday’s taping in Newport, Kentucky.

The win marks Francis’ first title reign in TNA and ends Kid’s reign at 28 days, having won the title from Crazzy Steve at Countdown to TNA Revellion.

We’ll have the full spoilers from the taping once they’re available.