– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, AEW star Bryan Danielson said his current AEW contract will expire before this year’s AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. Bryan Danielson stated (via Fightful):

“The big one is Wembley. I wanna make it to Wembley. My contract actually expires before Wembley, but I wanna make it to Wembley. I’m not sure if I’ll make it, but one thing that would be a nice way to kind of close everything out for me is to do my last match as a full-time wrestler at WrestleDream at the Tacoma Dome because that’s the first wrestling show I ever saw.”

Earlier in November 2023, AEW announced that Danielson would be at this year’s AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. AEW All In 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.