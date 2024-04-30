UPDATE: It looks like Scrypts has now confirmed his pending WWE exit with a new video he shared a short while ago on Instagram. The video shows him putting his OTM necklace and WWE 24/7 title in a box before sitting back and smiling. It then says at the end, “Available June 1.”

Meanwhile, the caption reads, “Just gonna drop this contact info here 😏😏 #sidneyakeem #stl #blessed #newbeginings #newthings #celebration #nomorereggie #nomorescrypys #livealittle”

ORIGINAL: Fightful Select has an update on NXT Superstar Scrypts, formerly known as Reggie. According to the report, Scrypts’ WWE contract will expire in early June, and the wrestler has been informed about the expiration period.

Additionally, the report notes his WWE is not expected to be renewed, and he will become a free agent. Scrypts will reportedly go by the new ring name Sidney Akeem, and it’s said that he plans to continue wrestling.

The wrestler debuted in WWE in 2020 as a valet for Carmella named Reginald. He later moved to the NXT roster where he debuted with the new masked gimmick in November 2022.