Country Whipping Match Added To MLW Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling has announced a Country Whipping Match between Sam Adonis and Mance Warner for MLW Never Say Never. The event happens on July 8 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airs on FITE+.

Mance Warner has challenged Sam Adonis to a country whipping match… and Adonis has accepted!

Both combatants will be armed with unforgiving leather straps. The objective: beat the hell out one another with a leather strap until the other can’t take it and pin him!

