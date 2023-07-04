– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joe Pearl on In The Weeds, MLW CEO Court Bauer discussed working with Real1, aka Enzo Amore, and recounted how the two parties parted ways earlier this year. Below are some highlights:

Court Bauer on enjoying working with Real1:On Enzo Amore being misunderstood: “I think he’s misunderstood in a lot ways. He’s very passionate about the business and I think a lot of people probably don’t realize that the guy loves the business. There is also a point in time where you have to take break and that’s where it landed with us. I think the best thing for everyone is when someone can leave super hot with a lot of momentum, and raving reviews. MJF, for example, that guy on his last day in MLW wrestled like four matches, including an empty arena match before empty arena matches were exhausted. With Mance Warner, he left with his stock at an all-time high and rave reviews. It’s like a Yelp review, everyone is going to want to go and check that out.”

His thoughts on Real1’s situation after leaving MLW: “If you leave somewhere and ‘oh, that’s a little funky.’ What’s the next potential promoter going to say about that? My advice, in general, is to try and leave a place in a better place and leave with all the momentum you can. If you do, I think everyone is going to want to work with you and everyone will want a piece. If you don’t, it’s going to be a harder road. I certainly made that mistake myself plenty of times in my career. It’d be hypocritical…I hope I learned from my lessons. I certainly see it differently now.”