Real1 Reportedly Released From MLW, Title Match for Battle Riot V Off

– According to a report by F4WOnline.com, Real1 (formerly Enzo Amore) has been released from Major Leeague Wrestling (MLW). No other information is available on the nature of Real1’s release, but he’s also been removed from the MLW roster page.

The former Enzo Amore was previously scheduled to challenge Alex Hammerstone for the MLW Championship at Battle Riot V in Philadelphia. The event is scheduled for one week from today on April 8.

Real1 and MLW have not yet commented on the wrestler’s release. The wrestler is still currently in Los Angeles for WrestleCon, and he’s been promoting his appearances there over the weekend.