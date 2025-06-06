Criss Angel Says His Fanbase Has ‘Significant Crossover’ With Wrestling Fans

Magician Criss Angel says that there’s a lot of crossover between his fanbase and wrestling fans. Angel has attended a number of wrestling events and he appeared on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s My Story where he talked about how his passion for the business has influenced him as a performer.

“I think that’s why a lot of my fan base are people that love wrestling, WWE,” Angel said (per Fightful). “We absolutely have a significant crossover. So for me, that obviously is innate in what I do because psychologically, that influenced me. I remember being in high school and you had Jimmy Snuka. You had obviously Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant, Piper. All these people I used to watch and I would watch it because it was like a visual feast.”

He continued, “So that obviously had a profound effect on how I evolve and develop and create in there because of the experiences and what engaged me. I’m trying to bring that to the same fans that you guys have, to the same fans that rock and roll would procure or even rap and pop culture. That stuff is intriguing to me, but I wanna do it with heart.”

You can see the full episode below: