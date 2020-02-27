Csonka’s AEW Countdown to Revolution Review

– We open with a video n the birth of AEW, which Jericho taking full credit of course and highlighting some of the top moments.

– We start off hyping the Cody vs. MJF match, looking at how Cody is loved and how fans hate MJF for turning on him. DDP and other comment on MJF’s talent, but noted that they wondered why Cody took him under his wing. They pulled Cody aside and tried to warn him, leading to highlights of the MJF turn that cost Cody the championship and any future shots at the belt. This led to Cody’s path to earning Saturday’s match.

– Next we look at Moxley vs. Jericho for the AEW Championship, including Moxley’s run to the top and Jericho trying to get him to join thinner Circle. Mox says he’d go to Jericho for advice, while Jericho knows what Mox is capable of and at the top of his game. Jericho admits Mox outsmarted him, leading to Jericho stabbing out Mox’s eye. We now see Mox training at Xtreme Couture with Randy.

– We head to the tag title match, where the Elite will clash. Excalibur talks about the bond they had and how it started to unravel. They rundown the history of the Elite and how they were all best friends. Their time in Bullet Club was lighting in a bottle, and how they bonded in Japan. Next, they look at how page & Omega came together as a team out of nowhere. Matt says they never saw Omega &Page as a tag team. let alone tag team champions. They thought it would be them. The video looks at the cracks on the Elite, Page’s issues with the group and wanting out a while back. Matt admits they drifted apart and they focus on page shit talking the Bucks. The Bucks are coming for the titles, Page gets annoyed during the interview and leaves to drink.

– Next up, we look at Hager vs. Dustin which is fallout from Hager breaking Dustin’s arm. Dustin talks about his match with Cody and how it was a perfect night. He’s excited to show what he can do at 50, while JR, Excalibur &Taz talk about how Dustin is reborn in AEW. They hype Hager’s MMA career an how Saturday is his AEW in ring debut. Dustin says he’s known Hager for a long time and has never liked him. Lots of praise for Hager as an athlete and MMA fighter here. Dustin runs Hager down as Jericho’s bitch and errand boy. Jericho praises Dustin for what he’s continued to do while Dustin promises to take all of his anger out on Hager. Tony talks about Dustin’s early career as the Natural, and Dustin is all fired up as he talks about never staying down and that he’s coming to fight; he was great here.

– We move onto hype for the Champion Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander match. they portray Statlander as odd, playing into the alien and boop gimmick. Rose doesn’t fear Statlander, because she’s a beast. Tony thinks Statlander is more agile and will pose issues for Rose. They hype this as the biggest match of Statlander’s career and that she, unlike Riho, can match power with Rose. Rose says the championship means the world to her and everyone should fear her.

– Back to Cody vs. MJF hype. We dig into Cody’s sacrifices to earn the match he desired with MJF. Arn says Cody couldn’t let it go, leading to Cody fulfilling all of MJF’s stipulations, including the lashing and cage match with the Wardlow. Arn says Cody went though it all and will take it out on MJF Saturday night. Commentary hypes this as a fight, not a wrestling match.

– We close by going back to Mox and Jericho hype. Jericho says he’s not a one trick pony and is the best at pro wrestling. They put over Jericho with a legend with a lot left in the tank. Mox is training at Xtreme Couture to get ready for his title match. Jericho shits all over this and buries Mox’s trainers. Randy Couture puts over the walls of Jericho as a dangerous hold with catch wrestling roots and how they are drilling Mox to counter it. ox praises Randy and we see him training while Randy says that Mox is a thinking man’s wrestler. Jericho buries randy and says he probably knocked him out once in Vegas, “Google it.” Mox & Jericho talks about what the match means to them. commentary hypes the match and how it will impact the future of AEW. Jericho says he has trapped his prey as the segment closes.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 94. On the show, Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news roundup on Samoa Joe, NXT Japan and more, review NXT vs. Dynamite (2.26.20) and then preview AEW Revolution. The show is approximately 79-minutes long. * Intro

* Quick News Roundup (Samoa Joe, Matt Hardy, NXT Japan, NJPW Cancellations, More): 2:05

* AEW Dynamite (2.26.20) Review: 27:05

* NXT (2.26.20) Review: 40:40

* The Head to Head Comparison: 54:10

