Csonka’s NXT TV Review 6.06.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TM-61 defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– Roderick Strong defeated Danny Burch @ 5:47 via pin [**¾]

– Kairi Sane defeated Lacey Evans @ 6:28 via pin [**¾]

Shayna Baszler Speaks : Baszler has her championship back following the thievery by Nikki Cross last week. She says she proved that she waste harsh reality last week when she decimated Dakota Kai; she’s stronger, faster, and better. But last week Nikki Cross got involved, and if she ever does it again it will be the last thing she does. Cross arrives and both look ready to scrap. Baszler tells her if she pulls a stunt like last week again, she’ll make her pay, because she’s the champion. She calls Nikki whacked out and crazy, which is accurate. Baszler threatens to put her to sleep. Nikki dares her to do it. My lord she’s a fuckin loon, I love her. Nikki scares her and they brawl. Nikki lays the boots to her, but Baszler lays her out and sends her to the floor. Nikki battles back and hits a high cross off the top and sends Baszler to the floor. Fun opening segment to play off of last week, Baszler is a badass, but Nikki is too crazy to care, so Baszler’s intimidation tactics don’t work here. This was simple and very effective.

– They announce Baszler vs. Cross for Takeover Chicago.

TM-61 (Thorne & Miller) vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Miller and Thorne take control right away, Thorne hits a great looking dropkick and pummels his opponent. Miller in and maintains control. Miller is being a complete dick here, Thorne cuts off Jimmy and Thorne hits a northern lariat for the win. TM-61 defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:20 via pin [NR] TM-61 has used shady tactics before teasing a heel turn, but were much more obvious about it here, switching to the heel role well.

– TM-61 cuts a post-match promo, proclaiming that they are the best team in NXT.

– We get highlights of Lars laying out Black last week. We then see Lars killing geeks at the performance center during the week.

Roderick Strong vs. Danny Burch : Strong is actually out by himself for the match. This is part of the build for the tag title match at Takeover. They grapple and work to the mat right away. Burch with good counter wrestling, taking control and frustrating Strong. Back to the mat, Burch continues to control until Strong takes him to the apron and catches him with a kick on the way back in. Strong grounds things and follows with chops as he takes control. Burch battles to his feet but runs into a dropkick for 2. Strong now works an abdominal stretch, but Burch dumps him to the floor and back in and Burch hits the head butt for the double down. They trade strikes now, Burch connects with uppercuts and hits a missile dropkick. More uppercuts follow and then a German and huge lariat. Cole &O’Reilly arrive but Lorcan & Dunne fight them off. Burch now locks on a crossface and Strong fights, Cole distract the ref and Burch takes him out, allowing Strong to hit a back breaker for the win. Roderick Strong defeated Danny Burch @ 5:47 via pin [**¾] This was a short but pretty good outing with a good post match angle to keep the feud between the 6 going strong.

– Dunne attacks post match, but the numbers game gets to him and that leads to Strong & O’Reilly laying him out.

– Kassius Ohno is doing a photo shoot when EC3 arrives and interrupts. EC3 puts himself over, and Ohno threatens to knock him out. They set up a match for next week.

– Aleister Black comments via video package, discussing last week’s clash with Lars Sullivan and their upcoming title match.

– We get a Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream video package. Ricochet says he wasn’t handed anything and worked for his opportunity unlike Dream. This was really good.

Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans : Evans won the last meeting, making the two 1-1 overall. Evans mocks Sane to begin. They lock up and Sane avoids early strikes and lays in chops and a head scissors. Sane then attacks the right hand and arm of Evans, but Evans cuts her off with a knee strike and slingshot elbow drop for 2. Evans grounds things, working a cobra clutch. She rag dolls Sane a bit as she works the hold, and then swings Sane around and drops her to the mat and follows with a broncobuster. Evans looks for a backhand, Sane blocks and she follows with rights, but Evans cuts her off with a boot. Evans follows with a slam and covers for 2. Evans to the ropes now, and misses the Merosault. Sane hits the spear and another. A third follows and Sane fires up and hits the sliding D. She heads up top and hits the flying forearm for 2. The arm bar follows, Evans fights and escapes as she stacked up Sane for 2. Sane hits the Alabama slam and heads up top, the insane elbow finishes it. Kairi Sane defeated Lacey Evans @ 6:28 via pin [**¾] Sane showed a more aggressive side, winning a pretty good outing and seemingly ending her mini-feud with Evans. Hopefully she moves onto something more substantial next. Evans continues to improve and has gotten a lot better since the Mae Young Classic.

Tommaso Ciampa Talks : Ciampa gets a warm welcome from the NXT faithful, and takes time to soak in their hate, which makes him stronger. Ciampa takes a seat on the buckles and says the fans gave up on him long before he gave up on them. He says he’s disgusted by these fans. Ciampa says he’ll keep talking they can shut up and listen or not, he doesn’t care. He starts mocking their chants, not giving a fuck. Ciampa says to spare him their chants, and runs down Gargano for always making it about him. Apparently Johnny Wrestling wants to be Johnny Badass now. It’s adorable, considering he almost crippled his wife. The best part is that this is all on Gargano, he brought Candice out to the ring. Johnny attacked him, and he just defended himself; the truth hurts. Johnny should have listened to his wife, it’s all on Johnny. Don’t show up at Takeover, because the fairytale is coming to an end. Your wife is broken, you will be broken and Ciampa will win. Gargano arrives and they brawl as security tries to separate them and. Ciampa bails, Gargano hits a dive and they brawl into the crowd as more security arrives. Gargano keeps attacking and they get back into he ring, security pulls Gargano away, allowing Ciampa to attack. Ciampa stomps the shit out of him and puts Johnny in the Gargano escape as referees drag him off. Ciampa does his evil wave to close the show… but wait; Gargano escapes the refs and attacks, repeatedly slamming Ciampa to the LED board busting him open! Gargano locks on the escape as a bloody Ciampa taps. For those that felt that the feud was losing team, fear not because this was an excellent angle. Ciampa promo was great, playing the fans well and shifting the blame to the seemingly unhinged Gargano, leading to an intense and great brawl to close the show. Gargano gets one up on Ciampa ahead of their big rematch, bloodying Ciampa and making him tap again. This was tremendous, and now we see if they can recreate the magic of Mania weekend in Chicago.

– Next week…

* Kassius Ohno vs. EC3

* Aleister Black will be in attendance.

– End Scene.

