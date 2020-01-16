Csonka’s NXT UK Review 1.16.20 (Ep. 78)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Joseph Conners vs. A-Kid @ 10:25 via pin [***¼]

– Dave Mastiff defeated Kassius Ohno @ 6:45 via pin [***]

– Today’s show will feature fallout & highlights from NXT Takeover: Blackpool II. You can read my review at this link.

– In memory of Rocky Johnson.

– We open highlights from NXT Takeover: Blackpool II, including Undisputed Era’s assault on WALTER to close the show. You can read my review at this link.

Joseph Conners vs. A-Kid : They lockup and A-Kid grounds the action until Conners escapes. Lockup again, A-Kid takes him down and cradles him for 2. They shove each other, and A-Kid gets another cradle for 2. He follows with arm drags and a dropkick for 2. He heads up top, Conners avoids him and posts him and then hits a bulldog for 2. Conners follows with a toss suplex for 2. A-Kid tries to fire back, but Conners does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. The side slam follows that for 2. He grounds the action, but A-Kid picks up the pace and fires back until Conners hits a clothesline until A-Kid rebounds with a dropkick. He follows with a German. The northern lights then gets 2. A-Kid then hits a suicide dive, heads up top and Conners rolls to the floor. A-Kid drops down, Conners stuns him off the ropes, but a s he slingshots in, A-Kid hits a superkick. A-Kid then hits a springboard moonsault to the floor. Back in and Conners counters the high cross but A-Kid cradles him for 2. The crucifix bomb then gets 2. He follows with kicks, Conners fires back and cuts him off with a neck breaker for 2. A-Kid hits a desperation kick, but Conners hits a backbreaker, but moonsaults into an arm bar by A-Kid. Transitions to a triangle and then cradles him for 2. The small package gets 2. Conners counters and attacks the knee as don’t look down finishes it. Joseph Conners vs. A-Kid @ 10:25 via pin [***¼] This was a good, fun match with good work throughout. Conners was the one going over and allegedly the one they have plans with, but was completely outshined by A-Kid here.

– Imperium speaks next week. Ilja Dragunov will also be in action next week.

– Gallus comments on retaining the tag titles at Takeover. This is their kingdom and they will remain champions for a long time.

– We get footage of Jinny & Jazzy’s recent issues, and Jinny claiming all is well. Next week, Killer Kelly faces Jazzy Gabert.

– Next are highlights from the women’s triple threat at Takeover, where KLR retained. Toni commented on failing to win the championship, she feels robbed and then comments on World’s Collide. Things are worse for Rhea now, she’s in a bad place and plans to rob Rhea.

– We get highlights of WALTER beating Joe Coffey at Takeover and Undisputed Era’s attack. Scala & Saint announce that Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero & Travis Banks vs. Brian Kendrick will face next week to get into the World’s Collide cruiserweight championship match.

Dave Mastiff vs. Kassius Ohno : They work into a test of strength, Mastiff takes control until Ohno targets the arm. Mastiff counters out and takes Ohno down. Ohno kips out and shoves Mastiff away. Mastiff counters back with a dropkick, and Ohno powders. Mastiff hip tosses him back in and Ohno rolls to the apron, Mastiff follows and Ohno posts him, attacking the arm. Back in and he works him over in the corner. Ohno works a cravat, hits a cravat cutter and covers for 2. The senton follows and then another. Ohno goes back to the cravat, until Mastiff suplexes his way out. He follows with clotheslines and sentons for 2. Ohno counters the cannonball into a sunset flip for 2.Ohno hits a senton but Mastiff catches him and follows with a German, Mastiff to the ropes and Ohno cuts him off. He follows him up, locks on the cravat and Mastiff snatches him up and hits an avalanche Finlay roll. The cannonball finishes it. Dave Mastiff defeated Kassius Ohno @ 6:45 via pin [***] This was a good, fun, hard-hitting hoss fight with Mastiff picking up an important win.

