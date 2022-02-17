D-Von Dudley Has Spinal Surgery, Was Told He Can’t Wrestle Again

In a post on Instagram, D-Von Dudley revealed that he had spinal surgery this week and was told by the doctor he’ll never be able to wrestle again. D-Von’s last match was back in 2016 for House of Glory.

He wrote: “They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damage was a lot worse than they thought. The surgery took longer than they anticipated. But God is good and he the DOCTER said I am a new man. I can run, I can jump, I can beat my son Preston in basketball on the basketball court . LOL and racing him down the street lol, he thinks he can beat the old man. They also had to shift my spine a little bit with a curve. Because it was a straight line. That was because of all the wrestling. Then again, all of it was because of wrestling.They put the bolts screws and a plates in my back. They had to go up higher in my back they told me . I was told I could not wrestle anymore because if I do I could do more damage to my back I would have to have surgery again on the upper part. That’s OK I didn’t have plans On going back in there anyway.I would be in the hospital From Tuesday to Friday from My understanding. Unless it changes. Again ,thank you for all the well wishes and love.God is a great all the time . Amen ???????? and testify.”