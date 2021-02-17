Dakota Kai on How Much Winning the Dusty Cup Meant to Her, What Triple H Told Her Afterwards

– During a recent interview with Scott Fishman for WrestlingInc.com, NXT Superstar Dakota Kai discussed her victory in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic along with tag team partner Raquel González at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Below are some highlights.

Dakota Kai on the tournament: “I think anyone involved in that tournament was super grateful and overwhelmed. It was such an emotional thing when it was announced for us. It’s another check in the box for the women’s evolution movement that happened. It meant a lot to everyone involved. I know a lot of the girls in the locker room right now weren’t necessarily involved with Dusty because unfortunately he passed before we could interact with them. But we only hear positive things. His spirit is very much kept alive.”

On receiving inspiring words from Triple H: “They told us we set the pace for the whole show, which means a lot. [Triple H] also pulled Raquel and I aside after the match was finished and told us something that meant a lot to both of us. He told us, ‘Dusty would have been proud of us tonight.’ That was very heart-warming and meant a lot to us that he said that.”

Kai on her dynamic with González: “Everything came full circle. Her and my dynamic is also what sets us apart from other teams. You have her the ultimate powerhouse. And me who uses my strikes and speed. We really compliment each other well. That juxtaposition of styles has only worked in our favor. I think over the past year while we’ve had each other’s back and been there for each other with our storylines and goals like when I went after Io [Shirai], War Games and her last [woman] standing match with Rhea, which was awesome. We’ve both been there for each other.”