Various News: Dan The Dad Gives Update Following Positive COVID-19 Test Last Week, Latest NJPW Finish STRONG

– Dan The Dad has given an update after he revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after his appearance during The Collective weekend. As previously reported, Dan was the first of four so far who worked the event who have said that they tested positive in tests conducted over the past week. Dan has since given an update on Twitter, noting that he got back a negative test today.

He noted that he “can’t explain the situation other than to emphasize that there is still very little known about this virus and that we should not get complacent in mitigating risk, myself included.” He will be staying home and isolating for two weeks to be safe.

Follow up on positive test earlier this week. Obviously still keep testing & making smart choices. Thank you

