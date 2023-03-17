Danny Cage Says Monster Factory Show Is “Gonna Be Real”

Speaking recently with WrestlingNews.co, Monster Factory coach Danny Cage shared his thoughts on the recently-released Apple TV+ series of the same name (via Fightful). He explained that the series leans away from the scripted side of events that is more prevalent in wrestling and attempts to lift the curtain to reveal the truth behind the experience of being involved in the industry. You can read a highlight from Cage and watch the complete interview below.

On the tone of the docuseries in contrast to most wrestling programming: “This is the type of show I wanted to have as a kid to watch, cause I knew what I was watching on TV. I wanted to see all the stuff, I wanted to know [what went into it]. Like we see all the time, football movies that show the training and the real stuff and the real conversations and the agents and all of this other stuff. You never see that in wrestling, it’s always scripted stuff and it’s always made up stuff. They try to do an angle, and a work and a shoot and all of this stuff and I’m just glad that Apple TV+ was on board with the whole idea of [the fact] that it’s gonna be real, here it is. We’re gonna show the journey, the struggles, we’re gonna throw it all out there and be honest with everybody. I’m 49 years old and it was not so terrifying for me, but I would think if I was 19 or 20 or in my early 20’s, I would be terrified of this. So Mimi and all of the rest, hats off to you because it’s tough. It’s tough out there and I think we all grew [closer] going through this together.”